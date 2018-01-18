Ex-husband of missing Lakewood mom sentenced for her murder

CLEVELAND -- A man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for the murder of his ex-wife.
Fahad Saeed was married to Roaa Al Dhannoon when she disappeared in October of 2016.
In May of 2017, investigators discovered her remains, buried inside a container in a wooded area behind an apartment building on Memphis Avenue in Brooklyn.
Prosecutors say a friend of Saeed's took him to a Walmart to buy a shovel. They were seen on video surveillance.
That man is facing 18 years in prison for obstructing official business.
Roaa Al Dhannoon left behind a 4-year-old son.
