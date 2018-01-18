× Euclid man charged in wife’s stabbing death

EUCLID, Ohio– Charges have been filed against a Euclid man for his wife’s murder.

Officers responded to a house at East 222nd Street and Fox Avenue in Euclid on Tuesday. The victim, 58-year-old Lori Gonzalez, was found stabbed to death inside the home, according to police.

Investigators arrested her husband, Carlos Gonzalez-Manjarrez. On Thursday, he was charged with murder.

Euclid Municipal Court Judge Patrick Gallagher set Gonzalez-Manjarrez’s bond at $1 million.