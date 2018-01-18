Cleveland police searching for 9-year-old who went missing on way to school

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are asking for help locating a 9-year-old who went missing on the way to school this morning.

According to police, Javon Baber — aka Due — is a 9-year-old black male.

He was last seen this morning at the bus stop in the 16700 block of Lakeshore Avenue and boarded a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority bus at 8:37 a.m.

Javon was to go to Lakeshore Learning Academy on Marcella Avenue but changed buses at Windemere Rapid Station in East Cleveland. He boarded a Healthline bus at 9:49 a.m. and headed toward downtown.

Javon was last seen wearing a black coat with orange fur, dark blue pants and a green shirt.

He is 5′ tall and weighs 103 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.