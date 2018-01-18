Cleveland police help family escape burning home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A Cleveland police officer on routine patrol spotted smoke coming from a home in the Glenville neighborhood early Thursday.

Officers tracked the smoke to a home on Adams Avenue and found the home on fire.

Just before 1 a.m., police called the fire department and helped the family living inside get out safely.

Firefighters from the Cleveland Division of Fire responded and battled the flames for more than a hour.

For about 30 minutes, firefighters said they battled the flames from inside the house. For safety reasons, they were pulled from the home and moved to an outside defensive attack.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

Police put the family into a patrol car to keep warm until the American Red Cross arrived on scene to assist the family.

Investigators have not yet said what caused the fire.