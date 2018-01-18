× Cleveland not on list of 20 finalists for Amazon’s HQ2 project

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland is not in the running to be the site of Amazon’s second headquarters, or HQ2.

A map of 20 other possible locations has been posted on Amazon.com. Cleveland is not on the list; Columbus and Pittsburgh are two of the nearest cities that are.

Cleveland officials last year submitted their bid to Amazon, with a proposal they said portrayed the “numerous elements and assets of Cleveland that make us unique and demonstrates our community’s capacity to successfully attract Amazon’s HQ2.”

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish released the following statement via Twitter Thursday:

County Executive @ArmondBudish issued the following statement: We made a strong proposal for #AmazonHQ2. We are disappointed but as always proud of the great collaborative work our community did to put together the bid. We are ready for the next big opportunity. — Cuyahoga County (@CuyahogaCounty) January 18, 2018

More than 100 municipalities in North America were expected to submit bids. HQ2 is expected to bring 50,000 new jobs and at least $5 billion in construction.

