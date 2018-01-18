Armed and dangerous: Two men hold up Warrensville Heights bank

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of the FBI and the Warrensville Heights Police Department are investigating a bank robbery.

Two robbers and a driver went to the US Bank on Richmond Road in Warrensville Heights just before 11 a.m. Thursday, the FBI said.

The two suspects walked into the bank and banged on the glass at the teller counter with their guns. They demanded cash in $50 and $100 bills, according to the FBI.

The men got money from multiple teller drawers and put it in the front pouches of their sweatshirts.

The suspects were wearing all black with hoods pulled tight around their faces. They were armed with a silver revolver and a semi-automatic pistol, and got away in a blue, four-door sedan.

The FBI said these individuals were aggressive, and are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Warrensville Heights Police Department. Reward money is available for tips leading to prosecution of the suspects. Tips can remain anonymous.