Woman who pleaded guilty in death of assisted living facility resident to be sentenced

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The former administrator of a Madison Township assisted living facility will be sentenced in the 2017 death of an 85-year-old patient.

Alice Ramsey earlier this month pleaded guilty to charges of patient abuse and reckless homicide in the case.

The incident happened at Hubbard Road Meadows Adult Care Facility last January.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services said Ramsey abused a resident, an 85-year-old woman, which resulted in hospitalization. Visitors heard the patient calling for help and when staff arrived, they found her head wedged into a nightstand, a letter to the facility said.

The Madison Township Police Department said it charged Ramsey after an investigation, which involved speaking with other employees. After that, other residents’ families came forward with allegations of misconduct.

Ramsey will appear in Lake County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.

