Woman accused of killing Air Force veteran husband, fleeing to Brazil now in Ohio jail

WARREN, Ohio — The family of a local military hero, who was murdered more than 10 years ago, may be getting closer to having the suspect face trial.

Claudia Hoerig has been brought back to the United States and is now in the Trumbull County jail.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins who worked on this case for 10 years said Claudia Hoerig will be in court Friday in Trumbull County for the murder of her husband, Karl Hoerig.

Karl Hoerig was killed in his Newton Falls home in 2007.

Watkins has said Claudia Hoerig, shortly after shooting her husband, and emptying their bank accounts, fled to Brazil. She was able to avoid facing U.S. charges because Brazil’s constitution prohibits the extradition of Brazilian nationals.

