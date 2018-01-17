Security cameras in Northeast Ohio capture video of meteor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TALLMADGE, Ohio-- Security cameras across Northeast Ohio caught video of Tuesday night's meteor.

The American Meteor Society said it received more than 300 reports of the fireball from seven states, including Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana. It was primarily seen from Michigan.

In Tallmadge, Eric Miklos recorded video of the meteor shortly after 8 p.m. Another viewer sent FOX 8 News a clip from a Nest Cam that shows the fireball in the left corner.

According to the society, this was a very slow-moving meteor at about 28,000. It likely penetrated deep into Earth's atmosphere before breaking apart. Nearly 100 people reported hearing the event, which the U.S. Geological Service said registered as a 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Michigan.

The American Meteor Society said it's likely that meteorites are on the ground in that area.

Did you get video of the meteor? Send it to us at tips@fox8.com

