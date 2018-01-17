Penguin pops in for quick visit on boat in Antarctica.. and it’s not the only one

NEWCOMB BAY, Antarctica — Surprise! A penguin popped in for a quick visit as Australian expeditioners were out on boats in Antarctica.

According to the Australian Antarctic Division,the group was out on the water near Casey Station — a research center — when they had an unexpected visitor.

And, it wasn’t the only one. Over the course of the day on Tuesday, the Australian Antarctic Division says 8 curious penguins dropped in to check on the group’s work.

The video was taken by Matt McKay. He is part of the team of expeditioners who are in Newcomb Bay collecting water samples for a research project.

**Check out the adorable video, below**