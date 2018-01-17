× Officer standing outside of car hit during crash on I-480 in Fairview Park

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio– Three people were taken to a hospital following a crash on Interstate 480 in Fairview Park Wednesday morning.

It involved four cars in the eastbound lanes and caused lane restrictions for hours.

Fairview park police said an officer was standing alongside a car while investigating an earlier crash. That’s when a Ford pick-up truck lost control and went off the road.

The truck hit two SUVs before striking the Fairview Park officer, according to the police department. Officer Daniel Petta, 33, was thrown to the ground.

The truck came back onto the highway and was hit by a four-door sedan.

Officer Petta, a 51-year-old Westlake woman and a 53-year-old Elyria man were taken to Fairview Hospital. Police said none of the injuries are life threatening.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not hurt.

Fairview Park police said the crash is still under investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

