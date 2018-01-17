Missing: Kathy McCallister

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Kathy McCallister, 21, was last seen Jan. 9 on East 74th Street in Cleveland.

She is 5'4" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorders.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Callahan with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-3138.

