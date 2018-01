LORAIN, Ohio– The Lorain Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl.

Kayla Marie Clark was last seen on Jan. 13 at her house on Lorain’s east side. Police said she is believed to be in South Lorain.

Kayla is 5 foot 8 and 120 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lorain Police Dispatch at 440-204-2100 or email Det. John Dougherty at john_dougherty@cityoflorain.org Tips can remain anonymous.