CLEVELAND – The best of Cleveland sports was honored Wednesday night at the 18th Greater Cleveland Sports Awards Banquet.

Honored as professional athlete of the year was Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber. The Tribe’s epic 22-game win streak was named the 2017 best moment in Cleveland Sports.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, was presented to Cavs’ alum Zydrunas Ilgauskas.

Tom Rinaldi of ESPN is hosted the event.