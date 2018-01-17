Kucinich frames Ohio governor bid around ‘We the People’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich is running for Ohio governor, and he says he would muster state resources to fight poverty and violence, boost arts and education and expand economic opportunity.

The 71-year-old said Wednesday he'll fight for "We the People."

His entry creates a five-way Democratic primary for the chance to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich , who's term-limited.

At a campaign kickoff in Middleburg Heights, Kucinich noted his long history of public service, including being elected Cleveland mayor 40 years ago, serving 16 years in Congress and running twice for president.

He said he could have been a viable gubernatorial contender in 1982 if he hadn't fought as mayor against banks pushing Cleveland to sell its discount electricity provider.

Kucinich plans campaign stops in Columbus, Dayton, Cincinnati and Toledo.

