I-Team: FOX 8 viewer captures video of railroad crossing arm on top of local school bus

EUCLID-The FOX 8 I-TEAM is investigating how a local school bus full of children ended up at a railroad crossing with a safety arm for the crossing on top of the bus as a train roared past.

It happened this morning in Euclid on Chardon Road.

Shelley Banning saw it as she was driving her son to school. She took out her cell phone and recorded video. Banning said, "I was horrified."

She says she immediately took the video to the school district, and she sent it to FOX 8 because she thought someone should look into it.

The Euclid School District is investigating, and so is FOX 8.

