Howard Stern to induct Bon Jovi into Rock Hall in Cleveland

CLEVELAND -- Howard Stern is taking part in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions in Cleveland this April.

Stern announced that he will induct Bon Jovi during the ceremony.

Jon Bon Jovi was a guest on Stern's show Wednesday. Stern said he is honored Bon Jovi asked him.

The annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place April 14 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland.

The Rock Hall will host a week of events leading up to the celebration, including the unveiling of the 2018 inductee exhibit and Hall of Fame floor.

