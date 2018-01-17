Fiona kissed the canvas! Here’s how to win this adorable piece of art…

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Fiona kissed the canvas!

Everyone’s favorite hippo is turning one soon, and the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has the cutest way to celebrate and to help other animals at the zoo.

Between now and Feb. 7, anyone that becomes a ‘Cincinnati Zoo A.D.O.P.T.’ parent will be entered into a drawing to win the Fiona kiss painting below.

Becoming an A.D.O.P.T. Fiona parent involves purchasing a $25 or $75 at-home certificate. The purchase will include entries for the painting.

It will also help provide food, toys and enrichment items for members of the zoo family.

**Click here for more on adopting**

The winner will be drawn on Feb. 8.

