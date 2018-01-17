Dramatic video shows high speed chase after attempted jewelry store robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio - Strongsville police have released dramatic dashcam video of a high-speed pursuit that wound through several west side suburbs. They were chasing suspects who they say tried to rob a jewelry store, but took off when the heist did not work out as planned.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Strongsville police began pursuing a white Chevy Impala on Interstate 71 northbound. Video from an officer's dashcam shows the men inside were trying not to get caught.

"Radio, they just crashed into 67 and 58's car, off the road, off the road, they're coming back on," one officer is heard saying in the video.

Strongsville police say they believe the car was involved in an attempted robbery at the Jared Jewelry store on Royalton Road ten minutes earlier. Police say two men ran inside the entryway, but the doors to get inside the store were locked. They ran out, but came back to pick up something they dropped, and took off again.

A witness, who did not want to reveal her name, says she saw three men run toward the store.

"About three minutes later, they came running, running back to a car, a white Chevy car that was parked on the side of the building. And it looked to be like they had hammers in their hand and they were all in black, and then they got in the car, yelled "go, go, go!' and they took off," the witness said.

Police say surveillance video showed four men were involved.

During the ensuing chase, the suspects’ car went up an embankment. Then the heavily damaged vehicle made it back onto the highway, even after a cruiser tried to ram into the side of it.

"Speed's at 100...now there's traffic, radio would there be any mention of a gun or a weapon?” asked an officer.

“No weapons brandished," responded a dispatcher.

During the chase, the vehicle exited the highway at Bagley Road, then got back on traveling the opposite direction.

"If you can get spike strips out, he crashed three times into us," requested the officer.

The pursuit continued at speeds again approaching 100 miles an hour.

The vehicle then exited at Pearl Road, and the officers chased the suspects through side roads, through a construction zone, but after speeds topped 80 miles an hour, police backed off.

"Units, go ahead and shut it down," an officer is heard saying.

At 4:23 a.m. Wednesday, Middleburg Heights police located the car abandoned on Webster Road. It was taken to the Strongsville police department to be processed.

This is the second time someone has tried to rob the Jared Jewelry store in Strongsville in the past month.