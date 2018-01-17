Conspiracy theories abound as Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcome baby girl

It’s a girl for Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, via surrogate.

Kardashian West announced Tuesday on her app under the headline “We’re so in Love” that their third baby was born early Monday and weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

The couple is “incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true,” Kardashian West says. She also thanked their surrogate’s doctors and nurses, adding that their kids North and Saint are “especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Kardashian West did not reveal the new arrival’s name. It was unclear where the baby was born.

The reality star and makeup mogul suffered from placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening complication, during her two pregnancies.

As soon as Kim announced that her new baby had arrived, the internet went crazy with theories that little sister Kylie Jenner was her surrogate.

Reports started surfacing back in September that Kylie was expecting a baby with her boyfriend Travis Scott. However, neither has confirmed the pregnancy.

That helped fuel the conspiracy theories.

Kylie Jenner was prob Kim’s surrogate the entire time & we’ll never know for sure bc now that the baby is here &knowing the Kardashians, they’re prob going to act like Kylie wasn’t MIA the last few months & she’s just gonna pop up half naked on insta like nothin happened😂😩 — mays (@MacyEstaline) January 16, 2018

Weird that @KylieJenner was apparently in hospital this weekend and Kim’s Baby was born yesterday 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ IS KYLIE THE SURROGATE? Yes or No??? pic.twitter.com/VNYr2GguJ8 — ⓐⓢⓗⓛⓔⓨ (@ashleyyjade) January 16, 2018

"Kylie Jenner is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's surrogate" is my favorite conspiracy theory maybe ever. — Breanne L. Heldman (@BreanneNYC) January 16, 2018

What if Kylie Jenner was secretly Kim Ks surrogate 🤔🤔🤔 — Lillie Baxter (@lilliebaxter_) January 16, 2018

Congrats to @kyliejenner for a job well done! https://t.co/ifOsQjq2Vv — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) January 16, 2018

WAIT was kylie jenner surrogate for kanye and kim MIND BLOWN pic.twitter.com/2DLP3aIh43 — Alex T (@AlexT) January 17, 2018

Wait sooooo is it a thing that Kylie Jenner could actually be Kim’s surrogate??? — Alex ♡ (@alex_saman0) January 17, 2018