Adorable: Boy with Down syndrome sings along with big sis

HEBER CITY, Utah — It’s a testament to the power of music.

A mother in Utah posted video of her daughter, Lydia, singing to her 2-year-old son, Bo, who has Down syndrome. Amanda Gray said the family’s singing has helped teach the little boy how to talk and “You are My Sunshine” has become his favorite.

“Bo is 25 months old and has a 12 word vocabulary,” Gray wrote in her Facebook post. “Every word he has learned has been through music and singing.”

Gray captured the touching moment between a big sister and her little brother on Monday. It has been viewed more than 25 million times.

“My daughter Lydia was watching Bo while I was in the shower. Came out to this. If she didn’t have a guitar I don’t know if she would know how to babysit him. This is her go to,” Gray wrote. “It’s proof that music therapy works.”

Bo also has three older brothers.

Gray posted a previous video that showed she and her husband, Caleb, singing to their son while he was in the hospital for open heart surgery.

The couple, who are both musicians, had been practicing the song at home while holding Bo.

One day following the surgery, her husband brought his guitar to the cardiac intensive care unit where their son was recovering. The couple asked a nurse to record their song.

“This was the first time that he moved as he reacted to the familiarity of the song and our voices,” Gray wrote on Facebook. “He was so heavily sedated and wouldn’t respond. From then on this has become his theme song. ”

In another post about the attention the family has received this week, Gray wrote, “He is a blessing. He has brought a sweet spirit into our home and a little piece of heaven. He has changed our lives and humbled us beyond measure.”

“My older children along with us are changed forever because of him. All he knows is how to LOVE. Simply LOVE unconditionally. What more could parents ask for?” she wrote.

“To EVERYONE who has viewed, commented, shared, and messaged us personally… THANK YOU,” she said. “Thank you for seeing the beauty of this video as it bring awareness to Down Syndrome but also that music Therapy ROCKS!”