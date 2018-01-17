Seen on TV: 1/17/18

Posted 8:00 am, January 17, 2018, by , Updated at 12:11PM, January 18, 2018

Here are the web links for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018

  • Click here for more on Rick Smith Jr./Magic Gives Back
  • Click here for Cleveland Future Agents in Training application
  • Click here for more on Superelectric Pinball Parlor
  • Click here for more on Natural remedies to survive cold/flu season
  • Click here to file a consumer complaint with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office
  • Click here for more from Pantone
  • Click here for more on how to wear Ultra Violet
  • Click here for a list of Cleveland warming centers
  • Click here to vote for the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s baby otter names
  • Click here for the Fox 8 2017 New Year’s Eve event guide
  • Click here to donate to the St. Augustine Hunger Center
  • Click here for the Jack Cleveland Casino
  • Click here for the Swamp Boogie Band
  • Click here for Pope’s Paella
  • Click here for Two Men and A Truck
  • Click here for more on Beatles exhibit at Rock Hall
  • Click here for more on the Cavs Championship Court collection
  • Click here for GoFund Me page — teacher’s Christmas gift project
  • Click here to confirm if a charity you are giving to is legitimate
  • Click here for The Blank Box
  • Click here for Boston Mills/Brandywine information
  • Click here for more on the High School Rock Off
  • Click here for the Chalet toboggan chutes
  • Click here for Stan Hywet Hall’s Deck the Hall 2017
  • Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
  • Click here for Military Greetings
  • Click here for more information on Beltone
  • Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
  • Click here for the American Red Cross Northeast Ohio Region
  • Click here for Cleveland Metropolitan School District Bus Tracker
  • Click here for Cleveland unsolved crime tip line number
  • Click here to submit an entry for the flower bombing
  • Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
  • Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
  • Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
  • Click here to nominate your Cool School
  • Click here for more on the Dawson Foundation
  • Click here for more on the CPD proposed use of force policy
  • Click here for RTA routes
  • Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
  • Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
  • Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
  • Click here for Dr. Marc