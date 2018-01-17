4-year-old dies after crash in Canton

CANTON, Ohio– A 4-year-old passed away following a three-car crash in Canton Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at Market Avenue North and 39th Street Northeast at about 5:30 p.m. That’s near Meadowlake Golf Course.

Canton police said a pick-up truck collided with an SUV, occupied by Brianna Grillon and her two children. Her SUV was then hit by a second truck.

Grillon and her 2-year-old daughter were taken to Mercy Medical Center. They were treated for minor injuries. Her 4-year-old was taken by medical helicopter to Akron Children’s Hospital, where the child died.

One of the other drivers was also treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Canton Police Department Traffic Bureau.