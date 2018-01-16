Woman arrested after two shot in Akron

AKRON, Ohio– Two men were injured during a shooting in Akron Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Gold Street, off of North Valley Street, just before 5 a.m.

Akron police said one man was shot in the head and taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he is listed in serious condition. Another man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to Akron City Hospital and is also in serious condition.

It appears the shooting was a result of an argument between the suspect, Hedy Moss, and the two victims, the police department said.

Moss, 49, was arrested at a house in Akron. She’s charged with two counts of felonious assault and tampering with evidence. She was taken to the Summit County Jail.