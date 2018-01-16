Watch: Stranger’s act of kindness toward homeless man will warm your heart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A random act of kindness has gained the attention of hundreds of thousands of people.

It was all captured on video during a frigid weekend in Birmingham.

WBMA reports that in the video, a stranger is seen giving Jim Hickson, who has been homeless 14 years, the coat off of his own back. Hickson hugs the man, who can then be heard offering to buy food for Hickson.

A passerby, Briana Rose DiGiorgio, posted the video to Facebook on Jan. 13. It’s been viewed over 770,000 times and has been shared over 13,000 times. In the post she wrote:

“Witnessed this man giving a homeless man the shirt off of his back, literally. Y’all, it is freezing cold in Alabama. This poor man was standing at a red light desperately trying to stay warm. If you listen closely, you’ll hear the guy proceeding to tell him that he was going to get him something to eat and that he’d be right back. I was in tears. This is the kind of people we need more of in this world. This is absolutely beautiful… #FaithInHumanity“

Hickson said it’s the best jacket he ever could have gotten.

“Well since I’ve been homeless I’ve been more blessed out here then when I had a job and the bells and everything else,” he said.

