SWAT responds to Cleveland home after man claims he shot family member
CLEVELAND– The SWAT team is at the scene of a standoff in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.
A 57-year-old man barricaded himself in a house on Archmere Avenue near West 45th Street Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the man said he shot a family member. Investigators do not have any injuries confirmed.
Police said the suspect, who is known to have weapons, is armed.
This is a developing story. Please check back with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates.
41.425540 -81.714571