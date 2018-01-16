× SWAT responds to Cleveland home after man claims he shot family member

CLEVELAND– The SWAT team is at the scene of a standoff in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

A 57-year-old man barricaded himself in a house on Archmere Avenue near West 45th Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the man said he shot a family member. Investigators do not have any injuries confirmed.

Police said the suspect, who is known to have weapons, is armed.

This is a developing story. Please check back with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates.