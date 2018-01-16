Missing: Jaylin Preston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Jaylin Preston, 17, was last seen Sept. 2 at the Safe Landing for Boys in Akron.

He is 5'10" and weighs 135 pounds. He has dark brown hair.

Police say he could be on the east side of Akron.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-375-2530.

