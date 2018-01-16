Look, up in the sky! Huge fireball lights up the skies over northeast Ohio, midwest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A huge fireball lit up winter skies above the midwest Tuesday evening, and northeast Ohio was in on the show.

Mike Austin caught the video above, from his car dash camera.

Jay Reynolds, research astronomer at Cleveland State University, told Fox 8 that he has confirmed that the object was a meteor. Because of the reported green and white colors that were reported, Reynolds says it is likely that the meteor had a high iron content.

As the meteor entered earth's atmosphere, it caused a huge flash:

Did you see it? Did you get a picture? Share your photos by clicking on the red bar, below.

41.499320 -81.694361