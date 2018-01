Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The clipper is now moving away this Monday night.

Snowfall amounts were in the range we expected, generally 1-2″ with a few 3" amounts. This one went pretty much as expected, which is always a good thing!

The next few days will stay very cold, but the air moderates to above normal this weekend.

Here's a look at the morning forecast, in addition to the early afternoon. Things look relatively quiet, but still quite cold.