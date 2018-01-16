Lakewood City Council to hear compromise positions on pit bull ban

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Lakewood residents, animal rights activists, and city council members get a chance to hear Lakewood Mayor Mike Summers’ compromise proposal on the city’s current pit bull ban during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

The city of Lakewood has banned pit bull and pit bull mix dogs since an ordinance was enacted in 2008. The ban became controversial last year, when Jennifer Scott fought the ban in order to keep possession of her pit bull named “Charlie.”

In a letter, Mayor Summers says he remains “convinced that certain dogs and certain breeds pose a greater safety risk to our citizens.” But he says after hearing both sides of the argument, he is willing to propose eliminating the pit bull ban and easing some restrictions he proposed on January 2nd.

Summers says he still believes it is in the city’s best interest to maintain a few specific regulations regarding pit bulls and pit bull mixes.

His proposal includes:

Mandatory spay or neuter of pit bulls and pit bull mixes

Mandatory $100,000 of liability insurance covering dog attacks

Mandatory control of the dog in public as evidenced by a harness

Required training of both basic dog ownership and handling as well as practical education of pit bull breeds.

In the letter, the mayor says he is willing to concede and eliminate a muzzle requirement, as well as a mandatory spay or neuter of all dog breeds. He is also amending his original proposal to eliminate breed specific legislation aimed at other breeds and requirements detailing how pit bull and pit bull mixes are kept on private residences.

The city council does not plan to vote on the proposal Tuesday night. It must first be heard by the council’s safety committee.

