Identity released of man shot and killed by off-duty Cleveland officer after he was attacked

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man shot and killed by an off-duty Cleveland police officer on Saturday.

The man was identified as Thomas Yatsko, 21.

Police say Yatsko was shot after he attacked off-duty officer, Dean Graziolli. Graziolli was working security at The Corner Alley bar and went outside to break up a fight when officials say he was attacked.

He then shot the man, according to Cleveland police.

