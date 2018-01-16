Hidden Gems in the CLE: Superelectric is every pinball player’s dream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- If you're a Clevelander, by now you know our city has been soaring up the hot list for the past few years. We've got the Rock Hall, Flats East Bank, Great Lakes Science Center, and the West Side Market -- to name a few!

But what about those unique spots that not many people know about? We're talking about the Hidden Gems in the CLE. And, thanks to our friends at Destination Cleveland, we're showing you some of Northeast Ohio's coolest places over the next several weeks.

We kicked it off by going to Superelectric Pinball Parlor, and it's every old-school gamer's dream! Established in Cleveland in 2015, it features more than 20 pinball games -- everything from the 1950's to today! It's just one of the reasons why Gordon Square is one of the most popular parts of town these days.

Local artists Ben Haehn, David Spasic and Nathan Murray met while studying art at Bowling Green State University. They graduated, then began working out of 78th Street Studios, while collecting vintage pinball machines.

After perfecting the restoration process of the vintage games, they conceptualized Superelectric and opened it up to the public in December of 2015.

**Hear more about the Superelectric story in our Facebook Live**

If you're a serious gamer, be on the lookout for tournaments, league play, and special events put on by Superelectric. You can also rent out the parlor for parties.

For more information on Superelectric Pinball Parlor, click here.

Look for our hashtag on social media: #HiddenGemsCLE. Do you know of one in Cleveland? Send ideas to lbuckingham@fox8.com. We just may come check it out!