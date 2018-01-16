Fox Recipe Box: Brittani Bo Baker’s Eggplant Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Love pizza, but looking for a way to lighten it up? Brittani Bo Baker from Bubba's-Q has the perfect recipe.

Fox 8's Kristi Capel learned how eggplant, meat sauce and low fat cheese combine to create a delicious personal size pizza.

Click here to learn more about Bubba's-Q and their 'meal prep menu'.

Brittani Bo Baker's Eggplant Pizza Recipe

1 large eggplant washed and sliced into 1 inch thick rounds 1lb ground turkey (or beef)

1 Tablespoon diced shallots

1 Tablespoon olive oil

Cooking spray

1 teaspoon Grammaw Knows Everything (3/4 for meat 1/4 for eggplant)

2 1/2 teaspoons Grammaw Knows Italian (2 for meat 1/2 for eggplant)

2 cups of Pasta sauce

3/4 cup Reduced fat Mexican blend cheese

Preheat oven to 425

Spray baking sheet with cooking spray

Lay out eggplant slices

Sprinkle eggplant lightly with Grammaw Knows Everything and Grammaw Knows Italian Bake eggplant for 20 mins

While eggplant is baking, heat olive oil in skillet on medium heat, add ground meat and shallots sauté until cooked through, season with Grammaw Knows Italian and Grammaw Knows Everything

Mix in 2 cups of pasta sauce to meat, let simmer for 10-15 minutes to thicken up sauce.

Remove eggplant from oven and top with your meat mixture and cheese

Place back in oven to melt cheese 5-7 mins

Enjoy