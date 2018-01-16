Florida bill would require couples read ‘marriage guide’ before tying the knot

FLORIDA — A new bill is being introduced in Florida, meant to reduce the number of divorces.

CBS 47 reports that Jacksonville Rep. Clay Yarborough filed the Florida Guilde to a Healthy marriage bill in the state House this week.

The bill is meant to prohibit couples from getting a marriage license until they verify they’ve read the new guide.

It would focus on issues including conflict management, communications skills, financial management and parenting responsibilities.

The guide would be written by marriage and family advocates, and it would be posted on each clerk of court’s website.

It would be paid for by “private funds.”

