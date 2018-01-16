× Fire at Firestone Mansion ruled arson; $5,000 reward offered

FAIRLAWN, Ohio– Investigators have ruled the fire at the Cornus Hill Firestone Mansion arson, the Fairlawn Police Department announced in a news release on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the building, located on Chamberlain Road in Fairlawn, just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

It took seven area fire departments, including Akron, Copley Township and Bath Township, and 40 firefighters to control the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The Fairlawn Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office ruled out all accidental causes and determined it was an act of arson. Investigators were unable to sift through debris safely because of the building’s compromised structural integrity.

The Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Fairlawn Police Department at 330-670-4300.

