Eastlake police warn of ‘work from home’ scams

EASTLAKE, Ohio– Police in Eastlake are warning residents who are looking for employment of “work from home” scams.

The police department said it has investigated several of these types of scams, which often advertise doing a simply job from home with good pay.

Here’s how it works. The job descriptions states employees are expected to receive packages and reship them to another location. It’s often to a PO Box or overseas.

But according to investigators, the packages may contain stolen items or things bought with stolen credit cards. This helps the scammers avoid detection by police and can result in innocent people facing charges.

If you suspect you’re involved in a shipping scam, contact your local police department.