Crews help man from burning home in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Crews helped a man to safety during a house fire in Westlake Monday night.

According to firefighters, the fire broke out at around 11:10 p.m. in the 23900 block of Detroit Road.

It took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control. Police confirmed they were able to help a male out of the house.

He was on his way out when they arrived, but they helped him to safety and put him in a police car to stay warm.

Detroit was closed from Bassett to Crocker.

Crews from Westlake, Bay Village, Avon, Avon Lake and North Olmsted helped put out the fire.