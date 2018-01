Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio - Drivers and local residents saw a huge fire at the Marathon Oil refinery in Canton Tuesday evening.

But it was all planned, according to the company.

A Marathon representative told Fox 8 that the fire is called a "controlled flaring" and is used as a "safety valve." He adds that "operational circumstances often require it."

The burn still made for quite a blaze that could be seen for miles and miles.

***Watch some of the burn in our raw video, above.***