Browns’ Joe Schobert replaces Ryan Shazier in Pro Bowl

BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Joe Schobert was named to the 2018 AFC Pro Bowl roster on Tuesday.

He becomes the first Browns linebacker to make the Pro Bowl since Jamir Miller in 2002. This is Schobert’s first Pro Bowl.

The 24-year-old replaces Pittsburgh’s Ryan Shazier, who suffered a spinal cord injury last month. He is now in a wheelchair, but recently regained feeling in his legs.

Cleveland selected Schobert in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. This season, he forced three fumbles, recorded three sacks and had one interception.

