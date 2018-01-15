Tennessee bill would modify licenses, ban sale of alcohol for DUI offenders

TENNESSEE — A state representative in Tennessee is trying to prevent drunk driving with an interesting punishment.

Rep. Bud Hulsey is drafting the new bill.

Fox 17 reports that right now, first-time offenders lose their license for a year, but if the bill is passed, once an offender applies for a new license, that license would have a red stripe. The stripe would indicate that the holder is not allowed to purchase alcohol for one year from the date the license is issued.

A second-time DUI offender would lose their license for two years.

If an offender commits a third DUI offense, the driver would not be allowed to purchase alcohol for the rest of their driving career.

The bill strictly prohibits the person from buying alcohol but not drinking it.

Read more here.