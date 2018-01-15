Suspect falls through ice in Shaker Heights while running from police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Emergency crews in Shaker Heights recovered a man who fell through ice while fleeing from police.

It happened at Green Lake, located near Andover and South Woodland roads, shortly before noon Monday. The dive team is at the scene.

Shaker Heights Fire Chief Patrick Sweeney said police were chasing the suspect, who ran across the frozen lake. He fell through the ice and was under for more than an hour.

Crews pulled the man from the water shortly after 2 p.m. Sweeney said he is not breathing and unconscious.

"When you put rescuers in these types of conditions, it's very dangerous," Sweeney said. "This is a very complicated recovery-rescue."

The Shaker Heights Police Department did not say why officers were pursuing the man,