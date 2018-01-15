St. Jude Dream Home save the date: Tickets on sale February 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- It's time to start building the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home. This year, the house will be built in Rocky River by Cleveland Custom Homes and developed by Valore Builders.

The 3-bedroom, 2,600 square foot home is valued at nearly $600,000.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 22 at 6 a.m.

They're $100 each and proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

When you buy a ticket, you will also qualify to win a brand new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall and a beautiful spa from Litehouse Pools and Spas.

Stay tuned to FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more details.

Read stories on the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home, here.