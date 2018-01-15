× RTA bus driver attacked on bus route

CLEVELAND – An RTA bus driver was attacked while on the No. 30 bus route late Monday afternoon.

An RTA spokesperson says that the assault occurred at about 4 p.m. at East 147th and Lakeshore. The suspect fled the scene, but was later caught by a Transit Police officer and a Cleveland Police detective. The suspect is in the custody of the Cleveland Police Department.

The bus driver was taken to University Hospitals and is in stable condition.

Neither RTA or Cleveland police have released any further information on this, but the assault remains under investigation.