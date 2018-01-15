Missing: Adriana Hayden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Adriana Hayden, 14, was last seen Nov. 12.

She is 4'2" tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has brown hair.

She is a student at North High School, and her family think she could be hanging out at the Safter Plaza Community in Akron.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ross with the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2530.

