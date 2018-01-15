× Man arrested after Akron law firm break-in

AKRON, Ohio– A Canton man is facing charges after police say he broke into an Akron law firm Saturday morning.

Officers responded to an alarm at the office on West Exchange Street near Rhodes Avenue around 5 a.m. They found fresh footprints in the snow, which led them to the suspect.

Police said they ordered the man to stop, but he climbed over a fence and started running. He was caught after a short foot chase.

The man, identified as Vincent C. Carter, was carrying pliers, two office keys, credit cards and a watch. According to Akron police, officers also recovered a bag he dropped that contained cell phones and a DVD player.

Carter, 46, of Canton, was charged with breaking and entering, obstructing official business, possession of criminal tools, criminal mischief, and receiving stolen property. He was taken to the Summit County Jail.