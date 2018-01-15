× LeBron James reflects on MLK’s legacy

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — LeBron James says honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is more important than ever because “we’re trying to be divided right now by somebody.”

James was referring to President Trump, whom the Cavaliers star has openly criticized in the past. James spoke Monday as he and his teammates prepared to host Golden State in one 11 NBA games played on the national holiday for the civil rights leader who was assassinated 50 years ago.

James credited the league for playing games as a tribute “for a man who stood for more than himself. He actually gave up his life for the betterment of all of us to be able to live in a free world and for us to be able to have a voice, for us to go out and be free no matter your skin color, no matter who you are. … He took a bullet for all of us.”

