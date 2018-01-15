I TEAM: Video gets military veteran justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive video that helped solve two cases including the robbery of a Vietnam Vet.

The video helped tie the two cases together and send a female robber to prison. Sheila Gonzales just received a 4-year sentence, and the video was released to the I TEAM.

Both cases happened the same day last September on Cleveland’s west side. Cuyahoga County Prosecutors say Gonzales drove up to a woman and dragged her as she tried to rob her. And investigators found, at the Steelyard Commons complex, Gonzales also drove up to John Limber, robbed him, and dragged him.

Limber told the I TEAM, "And she reached out and grabbed the chain of my biker belt and gunned the motor and dragged me 35 feet. She must have had the car in gear knowing what she was gonna do.”

Limber suffered a broken hip, broken leg, and more. The woman who’d been attacked suffered scrapes and bruises.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Anna Woods said the break in the case came from video at the scene of the two crimes. She told the I TEAM, “They were able to track the video of the two robberies, and they determined it was the same vehicle in both robberies. Officers made a traffic stop.” She added, investigators then found out something else about the suspect. Woods added, “The car she was using was also stolen.”

Limber said he put his faith in God things would work out. He still faces the possibility of more surgery for his injuries.

He says he trusted the system to get justice. In fact, getting justice hit home for him in a special way. He said, "No place like America. I tell you that."