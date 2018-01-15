I TEAM: Cleveland plows missed streets despite new system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has found Cleveland snow plows missed some streets after the last big snowfall despite a new tracking system designed to make crews more efficient.

During Friday’s big storm, we showed you a new hi-tech tracking system used in Cleveland’s Operation Snowbird command center. The system allows road crew supervisors to know where every plow is, which streets have been done, which haven’t, and more.

But by the end of the weekend, the I TEAM started hearing complaints about side streets left snow-covered. Residents wondered, what about the new system?

Therese Pohorence said, "If they spent all that money on a new system, what's happening on the other end? The taxpayers want to see some results from this money spent.”

Monday afternoon, we saw a crew pushing slush off of main roads and salting bridges. Meantime, we also found many side streets still slippery and snow-covered.

So the I TEAM sent a list of a handful of blocks to the city to check if they had been plowed and when. By the end of the day, the city said most of those we had asked about had been missed.

By late Monday, the city had sent plow crews to clear those streets.

Councilman Brian Kazy said, "I think the city's done a relatively good job in getting the main streets done, but it’s just the side streets now. We're inundated with phone calls.” He added, "We'll look into it. We'll find out from city services where we're gonna go and how much more efficient we can be with getting these side streets cleaned."

The city’s new tracking system should prevent streets from being missed. It can show where crews from one shift leave off and where crews from the next shift should begin.