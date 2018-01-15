Helicopter for utility work crashes into Ohio field, killing 2

STONY RIDGE, Ohio— A utility company helicopter has crashed into a snowy Ohio field, killing the two people on board.

A witness reported the crash around midday Monday just south of the Ohio Turnpike in Wood County.

The county sheriff’s office says the aircraft is affiliated with a utility company surveying power lines in the area and the two people who died aren’t from the area.

There’s no word on what caused the crash. The Blade newspaper reports Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says there was no sign of fire and no indication the aircraft struck any utility lines.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been alerted.