Google Arts & Culture app matches selfies with famous artwork — and the results are hilarious!

Ever wonder if you have a 'fine art' doppelgänger?

Google's newly-updated Google Arts & Culture app offers a new feature that allows users to take a selfie to discover if "their portrait" is in a museum somewhere.

Some of the matches are spot-on, others are, well...a stretch!

Our Fox 8 anchors tried the app out Monday morning. These were their results:

The app is available both in the iTunes store and the Google Play Store.

